Technology can strengthen Australia’s gas advantage

Gas Vision 2050 was developed by Australia’s peak gas industry bodies and demonstrates how gas can continue to provide Australians with reliable and affordable energy in a low carbon energy future.

The vision was presented to the Minister for the Environment and Energy, Josh Frydenberg, and the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Matt Canavan, in Canberra today.

Energy Networks Australia Gas Committee Chairman Ben Wilson said Australia’s gas supply and infrastructure should be a national advantage as our energy mix continues to evolve.

“The gas supply chain is working constructively with the Government to provide the energy security Australia needs today. We also recognise the need to plan for the longer-term,” said Mr Wilson.

“Three transformational technologies – biogas, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage – could provide new zero-emission and low emission fuels that can deliver power to Australian homes, businesses and vehicles using the existing distribution network.”

Biogas, for example, can make use of landfill to produce net-zero emission fuel for mainstream use.

Mr Wilson said that in the future, zero-carbon hydrogen from renewables can also be delivered in the gas network.