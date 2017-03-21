Federal Government warns gas majors
The Australian Government will take action to avert an energy shortage if major natural gas producers do not provide more energy supply to the domestic market, news sources have reported.
It is reported that, last week, gas producers including Shell and ExxonMobil made a promise to the government that natural gas would be available for the domestic market.
In an interview with the ABC, Federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan said “If the commitments are not met…we’ll act. We’ll take decisions in our national interest to secure our nation’s energy supplies.”
