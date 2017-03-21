Comdain secures extension on pipeline contract

The contract extends Comdain’s existing preferred service provider position in Victoria’s Southern region to now oversee all operation and maintenance services for the entire Multinet Gas network.

Encompassing both Northern and Southern regions of Victoria, the contract extension has an estimated value of over $300 million across a 5-year period and will commence 1 July 2017.

Comdain’s responsibilities include; construction design, connecting new customers and upgrading the network as necessary, metering replacement programs, pipeline patrol, planned and unplanned maintenance for over 160 km of transmission pressure pipelines and 9,800 km of distribution mains to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The contract extension sees Comdain providing asset management services to two-thirds of Victoria’s gas distribution network.

“Comdain is committed to partnering with Multinet Gas. We will continue to nurture a collaborative approach by providing cost transparency and optimal engineering and asset management services,” said Comdain CEO Peter Coen.