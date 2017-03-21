800 jobs gone at Ichthys
Laing O’Rourke Australia Construction has demobilised approximately 800 jobs from the work underway on the Ichthys LNG Tanks Project in Darwin.
The announcement comes after a dispute between Laing O’Rourke and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI), who have been constructing four cryogenic tanks on the project for construction contractor JKC Australia.
Laing O’Rourke alleges that it has not been paid for the work by KHI, and says it owes up to $200 million.
“KHI, which leads this phase, has not paid Laing O’Rourke for its work on this complex and resource-intensive remote engineering project for several months,” read a statement from the company.
“Liang O’Rourke has made significant efforts to resolve the matter, but direct approaches to KHI in Japan over recent weeks have failed to produce a satisfactory outcome.”
After the most recent meeting in Tokyo last Thursday, Laing O’Rourke notified the parties that it would take action to protect itself from the consequences of KHI’s conduct, unless urgent measures to rectify the situation occurred.
The Ichthys LNG Project comprises an onshore LNG processing plant, offshore processing facilities, condensate storage, a 500 MW combined-cycle power plant and an 889 km, 1,050 mm diameter offshore pipeline.
The project will develop gas from the Ichthys gas field, located in permit WA-285-P in the Browse Basin, approximately 200 km offshore northwest Australia.
Joint venture interests in the project are INPEX (63.445 per cent), TOTAL (30 per cent), CPC (2.625 per cent), Tokyo Gas (1.575 per cent), Osaka Gas (1.2 per cent), Chubu Electric (0.735 per cent) and Toho Gas (0.420 per cent).
