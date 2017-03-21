800 jobs gone at Ichthys

The announcement comes after a dispute between Laing O’Rourke and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI), who have been constructing four cryogenic tanks on the project for construction contractor JKC Australia.

Laing O’Rourke alleges that it has not been paid for the work by KHI, and says it owes up to $200 million.

“KHI, which leads this phase, has not paid Laing O’Rourke for its work on this complex and resource-intensive remote engineering project for several months,” read a statement from the company.