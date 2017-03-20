McConnell Dowell off NGP

Sources have told The Australian Pipeliner that the final 142 km of the pipeline will go out to a shortlist of four construction contractors made up of: Mitchell Water/Clough Joint Venture (JV); Nacap; Lucas/Zinfra JV; and Spiecapag.

It is understood that McConnell Dowell will be excluded from the final 142 km section but will have the chance to bid on the remaining 480 km of the pipeline, which will go back out to tender.

The 622 km, 12 inch NGP will run from Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory to Mt Isa in Queensland, connecting gas fields in the Northern Territory to the east coast pipeline grid.

The pipeline will have a capacity of 120 TJ/d, and first supply of gas is expected to come from existing offshore and land-based gas fields in the NT.