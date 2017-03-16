Industry agrees to ensure domestic supply

“However, we await with interest to learn of the arrangements to supply additional gas for peak demand periods. Gas producers’ facilities tend to be at great distances from gas-fired power stations.

“APGA is also concerned that the Government has announced that gas market reforms, which the pipeline industry supports, are to be further accelerated.

“The timeframe for implementation is already extremely tight and we have seen the impact of this in the drafting of legislation.

Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA) Chief Executive Dr Malcolm Roberts said the meeting between the Prime Minister and gas producers in Canberra today had been constructive.

“The Australian Energy Market Operator has highlighted that gas-fired generation must stay in the energy mix to protect energy security. APPEA welcomes the Prime Minister’s initiative to work with the industry to remove the barriers to more gas supply,” said Dr Roberts.

“The gas industry will always work to ensure there is sufficient gas to meet Australia’s domestic needs.”

Summary of Outcomes – East Coast Gas Market Meeting 1) Peak Electricity Demand – Gas Supply Guarantee Gas producers guarantee that gas will be available to meet peak demand periods in the National Electricity Market (such as during heat waves).

Implementation arrangements will be developed with the market bodies and other industry participants – AEMO will be given a power to direct the market.

This arrangement will be in place in time for next summer.

2) New gas production The gas producers have agreed to make more gas available to the domestic market as soon as possible, to keep downward pressure on prices.

Producers will revise their domestic gas production forecasts, and the Australian Energy Market Operator will produce an updated supply outlook.

Two of the LNG exporters gave a commitment to being net domestic gas contributors, as part of their social licence. The third has taken the matter on notice. 3) Market transparency The ACCC and Dr Mike Vertigan will advise on options to quickly improve transparency in the gas market, to facilitate competition between producers and information for purchasers.

The scope will include the full supply chain – producers, transporters, retailers. 4) State regulation The meeting called on the state and territory governments to revisit restrictions on gas exploration and development. 5) Community support Industry acknowledged the importance of community support.