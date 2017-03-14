NGP granted environmental approval

Conditions of the approval requires Jemena to not disturb more than 791 hectares of death adder snake habitat, or remove more than 36 hectares.

Jemena must also carry out open trench inspections, and rehabilitate no less than 791 hectares within five years of completing construction.

Approval is also required for a rehabilitation plan before construction commences, and Jemena must also publish regular compliance reports.

The 622 km, 14 inch Northern Gas Pipeline (previously the North East Gas Interconnector) will run from Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory to Mt Isa in Queensland, connecting gas fields in the Northern Territory to the east coast pipeline grid.

Construction on the pipeline is scheduled to commence in 2017, with commissioning expected in 2018.

Jemena has now received environmental approval from the Queensland and Federal Government and is now waiting on approval from the Northern Territory Government.

Last week Jemena announced that it is resequencing the construction schedule for the NGP to facilitate finalisation of some outstanding land access approvals.

As a result, the commencement of construction works on the project – which was targeted to begin in April 2017 – will be delayed.

“Jemena remains fully committed to building and operating the Northern Gas Pipeline project, and is confident the outstanding approvals will be finalised over the coming weeks,” said a Jemena spokesperson.