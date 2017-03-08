East coast gas oversold: EnergyQuest

The review’s author says this puts at risk the longer-term security of east coast gas with current investment in new supply for that market being “nowhere near sufficient”.

The findings include a warning that in the absence of any Federal Government action to solve the gas supply challenges, affected states may take matters into their own hands, leading to the “unravelling” of the national gas market.

The revised reserves outlook is contained in the just released March quarterly review by respected independent energy consultancy, EnergyQuest. The report coincides with Australia’s LNG exports hitting a monthly record of $2 billion in January this year off a 48.7 per cent surge over 2016 to total LNG exports of 45.2 MMt compared to 2015.

EnergyQuest CEO, Dr Graeme Bethune, said today the consultancy had previously flagged a significant east coast supply gap of around 172 PJ of gas by 2020 building to 205 PJ by 2025, exacerbated by easing output in three southern basins – Gippsland, Otway and Bass.

“As Queensland’s coal seam gas (CSG) output will now dominate future total production in the east coast gas market, we undertook a detailed bottom-up analysis of this market’s gas production outlook,” said Dr Bethune.

“In particular, we compared stated Proved and Probable reserves (known as 2P, gas volumes already classed to be commercial) and matched them against our own assessment of drilling statistics for 8,000 gas wells, stated reserves for 50 gas exploration permits and 250 production licences (PL) and 10 years of production data from 250 PLs along the east coast.

“Our conclusion is that CSG (which comprises 91 per cent of stated east coast reserves) has been oversold, with potential reserves risk.