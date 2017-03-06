Gold Road receives DMP approval

The Western Australia Department of Mines and Petroleum (DMP) approved the Project Management Plan, Mining Proposal and Mine Closure Plan for the Gruyere Gold Project, the final level of approval required to allow commencement of construction of the process plant and associated infrastructure.

Gold Road Resources is proposing to connect its Gruyere Gold Project to the Eastern Goldfield Pipeline (EGP), south of Laverton, to power its mining operations via the proposed 220 km high pressure Gruyere Gas Pipeline Project (GGPP).

This project would involve the construction of the GGPP and associated infrastructure including a permanent access track that runs the full 220 km length of the pipeline, the delivery/meter station, a gas off take and treatment station, a main line valve (from the EGP), upstream compressor station and temporary construction camp for construction personnel.