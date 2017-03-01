Subsea 7 lands Sole deal

The contract scope consists of the subsea tie-back of the Sole well to the Orbost Gas Plant, including the fabrication and installation of a 64 km pipeline, spool and manifold, installation of a 64 km umbilical and the commissioning of the system.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this key project from Cooper Energy,” said Subsea Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand Andy Woolgar.

“This award draws upon Subsea 7’s substantial experience of delivering projects in the Gippsland Basin over the last 40 years.”

Project management and engineering will commence immediately from Subsea 7’s Perth offices, with offshore operations scheduled to commence in 2018.

The material offshore operations are subject to Sole’s FID, which is anticipated soon.

The Sole gas field is located in the eastern part of the Gippsland Basin, approximately 40 km off the coast of Victoria.