APA Group records strong half-year

APA boasted an increase of 13.8 per cent ($92.1 million) in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the six months to December 2016 to $759.7 million, compared to the previous corresponding period of $667.6 million.

Net profit after tax jumped 40.5 per cent to $139.8 million, and operating cash flow was also up 12.1 per cent to $518.2 million.

APA spent a total of $162.7 million in capital and investment expenditure over the period, of which $36.5 million was predominantly related to APA’s share of the Mortlake Pipeline acquisition by the SEA Gas (Mortlake) Partnership.

A number of projects have been announced that will see APA continue to invest in growing capacity either through pipeline expansions or other energy infrastructure assets, contributing $1.5 billion in growth capital expenditure over the next three years.

The projects include: