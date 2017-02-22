Logicamms announces new CEO

Mr Banning announced his intention to step down from the Managing Director role last year, with the Board opting to appoint Ms Furness, currently Director Engineering Services at Logicamms, following an internal and external search.

Logicamms Chairman Peter Watson thanked Mr Banning for his stewardship of the business, and said he looks forward to continuing work with him in the role of consultant in assisting with the transition to Ms Furness.

Mr Watson also congratulated Ms Furness on the appointment.

Ms Furness has been at Logicamms for the last six years, having previously been employed at AMEC Minproc.