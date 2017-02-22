Leigh Creek powering up

Leigh Creek announced in April last year that it had completed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with Shanghai Electric Power relating to the joint development of the power station.

Due to expire in March this year, Shanghai Electric has announced its intention to extend the HoA.

“This reconfirmation of the desire of Leigh Creek and Shanghai Electric to cooperate and partner on a major power generation project in South Australia to provide baseload power capability could never be more important to South Australia as it is now,” said Leigh Creek CEO Phil Staveley.

“The ongoing development of this significant infrastructure project continues to mature as we move to deliver a low carbon and long term, reliable power source for South Australia.”

Shanghai Electric has also expressed its desire to widen the scope of the project to include a combination of gas and high-efficiency coal-fired power with solar and/or wind power.

The Leigh Creek Energy Project is located at Leigh Creek in central South Australia, 550 km north of Adelaide, and plans to develop commercial quantities of gas in late 2018 for sale into the existing pipeline network.

The gas produced from the project will be transported via a new pipeline which will access the east coast gas network.