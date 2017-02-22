InterOil secures ExxonMobil deal approval

The arrangement was approved by more than 91 per cent of shares voted at a special meeting held of 14 February, and has now received all the necessary approvals.

InterOil and ExxonMobil expect the transaction to be completed this week.

More than 91 per cent of the votes cast were in favour of the proposed transaction, higher than the 80 per cent that previously voted to approve the original transaction.

InterOil and ExxonMobil entered into an Amended and Restated Arrangement Agreement, which among other items, extends the outside date of the transaction to March 31, 2017.

This follows the decision by the Court of Appeal of Yukon to allow an appeal lodged by former InterOil CEO Phil Mulacek.

Under the terms of the amended agreement: