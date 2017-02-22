Beetaloo brings home the bacon

The submission of the Amungee NW-1H – Velkerri B Shale Gas Pool Discovery Evaluation Report follows the completion of extended production testing at the Amungee NW-1H exploration well in the onshore Beetaloo Basin.

Key findings from the report include:

Drilling and seismic results across more than 10,000 square kilometres illustrate the continuity of the Velkerri Formation shale gas play over a large area

The “B Shale” member of the Velkerri Formation is interpreted to be the most continuous of the three individual targets within the formation

Confirmation of the ability of the Velkerri Formation “B Shale” to flow gas following hydraulic fracture simulation

Origin’s Contingent Resource best estimates for the Velkerri “B Shale” pool have it at 61 Tcf original gas in place (OGIP), 6.6 Tcf contingent resource (gross) and 2.3 Tcf contingent resource (net).

Origin CEO Integrated Gas David Baldwin said the company is excited to have submitted the report to the NT Government, and is eager to develop the resource.

“The Beetaloo Basin is the Territory’s most productive onshore basin for unconventional gas and our test results further confirm the regions outstanding shale gas potential,” said Mr Baldwin.

“Further exploration and appraisal activity will be required to progress our understanding of the play and mature the contingent resources to reserves.”

The Beetaloo Joint Venture is made up of Origin Energy (35 per cent and operator), Sasol Petroleum Australia (35 per cent) and Falcon Oil and Gas (30 per cent).