Registrations still available for APGA’s NZ Golf Day and Dinner

The event will take place on 2 March at the New Plymouth Golf Club on New Zealand’s North Island, with a round of golf followed by dinner at the club.

First Gas Limited CEO Paul Goodeve will be the guest dinner speaker and will discuss the company’s future plans for the New Zealand’s gas pipelines and the challenges faced by First Gas, including regulatory change, transmission pipeline security and new opportunities.

It has been almost a year since Vector Gas became First Gas, with Mr Goodeve appointed CEO last June.

The event is kindly sponsored by Denso, LFF New Zealand, Mipela and PII Pipeline Solutions.

