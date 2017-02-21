Monadelphous Jacobs JV set for PNG work

The proposed EPC contract will be for work on Oil Search’s oil and gas production facilities in the Highlands region of Papua New Guinea (PNG), valued at approximately US$50 million per year.

The JV will provide a wide range of brownfield project services including engineering, procurement, civil, mechanical and electrical works on pipelines, utilities, facilities and supporting infrastructure.

“The proposed contract represents a new chapter in our relationship with Oil Search, moving towards the provision of end-to-end brownfield project delivery in joint venture with Jacobs,” said Monadelphous Managing Director Rob Velletri.

“It also reflects our position as a leading maintenance and brownfield project service provider in PNG with a strong safety record and local content strategy.”