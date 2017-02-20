Ichthys marks facility milestone

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop was present at the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard where she officially named the central processing facility (CPF) Ichthys Explorer.

Former Chief Minister of the Northern Territory Clare Martin officially named the projects floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility the Ichthys Venturer at the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering shipyard.

INPEX President and CEO Toshiaki Kitamura said “Our sincere thanks go to our facilities’ Godmothers, the Hon. Julie Bishop and the Hon. Clare Martin.

“On behalf of the Ichthys Joint Venture, INPEX is honoured to have their involvement in this milestone event and is most grateful for the support they have shown the Ichthys LNG Project.