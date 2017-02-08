Valmec secures Tubridgi contract
Valmec has been awarded construction services contract from DDG for its Tubridgi gas storage facility near Onslow, Western Australia.
The scope of work on the project includes multi-disciplinary field execution services with an initial estimated value of $5.4 million and is to commence immediately.
“We are delighted to have received this contract on this strategic Western Australian project and are looking forward to continuing our strong working relationship with the DDG team,” said Valmec Managing Director Steve Dropulich.
Together with other recent gas and infrastructure contract awards within Western Australia and Queensland, Valmec’s current Order Book now exceeds $55 million.
With this current work in hand and increased tendering activities providing greater visibility of revenues for FY17 and into FY18, Valmec expects total FY17 revenues in the range of $65 million to $69 million skewed to the second half.
The facility has a storage capacity of around 42 PJ with daily injection and withdrawal rates of around 50 TJ/d.
The facility will be strategically located in close proximity to the Chevron-operated Wheatstone and BHP-operated Macedon domestic gas production facilities, and will be connected to the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline by existing gas transmission laterals.
