What role will gas play in a carbon constrained world?

As Australia, and the world, move towards a lower carbon future, gas once again is emerging as the potential ‘transition’ fuel.

By Aleks Zids, Australian Domestic Gas Outlook (ADGO)

Recent events in South Australia have sparked the debate about security of energy supply and many, including leading industry executives, view gas generation as critical in balancing the intermittency of renewables.

However, this is not occurring in a silo, and current domestic gas market challenges will play a critical role in determining what sort of role gas will play in a carbon constrained Australia.

In recent years many have projected a slow downturn in domestic gas use, with any increases in production expected to be driven by export. This however could prove completely incorrect if there is an uplift in gas use for generation, which on the east coast could have significant implications for the demand and directional flows of gas.

