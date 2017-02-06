NOPSEMA investigates oil sheen

On 1 February, NOPSEMA was informed by Esso Australia of an oil sheen adjacent to the West Tuna platform in the Bass Strait, 45 km off the coast of Gippsland, Victoria.

The West Tuna oil export pipeline was depressurised, and will remain shut down while the source of the spill is identified.

Oil spill modelling was undertaken of 1 February and aerial investigation undertaken on 2 February did not detect any visible sheens of oil on the surface of the water.

NOPESEMA has launched an investigation into the spill, and cannot comment on specific aspects while the investigation is ongoing.

The West Tuna platform and pipeline is part of the wider Kipper Tuna Turrum Project, a joint venture between Esso Australia Resources (operator, 32.5 per cent), BHP Billiton Petroleum (Bass Strait) (32.5 per cent) and Santos (35 per cent).