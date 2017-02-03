Submissions open for Vic Pipelines Regulations 2017

With the previous regulations dated from 2007 due to expire in March 2017, new Pipelines Regulations are proposed and submissions have been invited.

The proposed regulations will support continued construction operation and maintenance of the pipeline network, with a Regulatory Impact Statement also prepared for the proposed Pipelines Regulations 2017.

The proposed regulations are designed to streamline administrative process, reduce red tape and improve risk management, safety and reporting.

Four options will be assessed when proposing the regulations: