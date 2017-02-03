2017 APGA Call for Papers

This year’s Convention and Exhibition will be held at the Cairns Convention Centre in North Queensland from 14 to 17 October.

Following on from the success of APGA’s 48th Convention last year in Perth, interest in the 2017 event is very high.

Applications to present in one of the Business Sessions at this year’s Convention close in three weeks on Friday 17 February.

With the APGA Convention being the premier event bringing together all of the industry stakeholders, this is a wonderful opportunity for companies and individuals to present to the who’s who of the Australian pipeline industry.

The quality of presentations during the Business Sessions over the past few years has been outstanding and the bar is set to be raised again at this year’s event.

To register your interest in submitting a paper, follow this link or, if further information is required, please do not hesitate to contact APGA Business Manager Steve Dobbie at sdobbie@apga.org.au or call 02 6273 0577.