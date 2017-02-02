APGA welcomes technology-neutral energy policy

APGA Chief Executive Cheryl Cartwright praised the Prime Minister for focusing on energy security rather than the type of technology used to deliver it, as well as his promise to work with the States on sustainable onshore gas development.

“I am very pleased to see that Mr Turnbull and his government acknowledge that increasing the supply of gas is essential to our nation’s future,” said Ms Cartwright.

“We agree with the Prime Minister that State bans on gas exploration and production will inevitably lead to more expensive energy for users and reduce security of supply for everyone.

“We look forward to working with the government in the development of a comprehensive and technology-neutral national energy policy.

“This is clearly the most efficient and economical system to reduce Australia’s carbon emissions from power generation, while helping to ensure energy security.

“Natural gas has a long-term role as a secure energy source that will assist in reducing carbon emissions in Australia.

“Electricity generated by natural gas has half the carbon emissions of coal-fired power generation and gas has even lower emissions when used directly in the home.”

Yesterday the government announced it will provide support for large-scale storage through the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

In response to a request from the Government, the CEFC and ARENA confirmed that they will prioritise financial support for flexible capacity and large-scale energy storage demonstration projects already in their pipelines.

You can read the statement from the Australian Government here.