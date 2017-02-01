Blue progressing on Bowen pipeline link

Blue Energy says several different pipeline constructors are assessing the Bowen Basin pipeline proposition.

The proposed pipeline will connect Blue Energy’s gas reserves in the Bowen Basin, Queensland, to the southern market.

Included in the discussions are the most cost efficient route, which may vary between companies depending on their respective strategies and associated infrastructure.

Blue is also currently engaged with several parties interested in purchasing its Bowen gas, which include both existing gas users and new entrants.

The volumes sought range from several PJ/a to volumes that see development of Blue’s entire reserve base (currently 300 PJ of 3P reserves).