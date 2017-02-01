APA to develop new pipeline

The 450 km Western Slopes Pipeline (WSP) will connect Santos’ proposed Narrabri Gas Project to the APA-owned East Coast Grid.

The proposed pipeline will connect to the East Coast Grid through the Moomba Sydney Pipeline at the Bundure mainline valve station, approximately 100 km west of Condobolin.

APA will build and own the pipeline, at a total construction cost of around $500 million, subject to various approvals including a Final Investment Decision by Santos on the Narrabri Gas Project and execution of an agreed form gas transportation agreement.

“This agreement is another example of APA developing pipelines to connect new sources of natural gas to Australian markets,” said APA Managing Director Mick McCormack.

“This is an important agreement in terms of its potential to significantly increase the supply of natural gas to the eastern Australian market in the medium to long-term, particularly for New South Wales.”

APA will soon commence a comprehensive regulatory approval process with the submission of a Preliminary Environmental Assessment (PEA) to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.

The PEA will include details of a proposed pipeline corridor, located west of the existing Central West Pipeline which preliminary studies identified as the most suitable for construction.