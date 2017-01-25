APGA welcomes AEMO appointment

The gas transmission industry’s chief body has congratulated Audrey Zibelman on her appointment to the important role of CEO of the Australian Energy Market Operator.

Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) Chief Executive Cheryl Cartwright said the appointment came at a critical time for Australia’s energy industry.

“The supply of electricity supply is under challenge in many States with the closure of coal-fired power stations, such as Victoria’s Hazelwood Power Station, not being matched by new sources of energy,” said Ms Cartwright.

“As we saw in South Australia last year, this can pose risks to the security of supply.

“The supply of natural gas is also being challenged, particularly in States where there are moratoria on extraction methods that affect exploration.

“As well, we have changes being introduced into gas markets with transmission pipeline companies implementing auctions and trading platforms to assist producers and users to trade capacity.

“And further gas market reforms are currently being developed by industry expert Dr Michael Vertigan and the Gas Market Leaders Group.

“These developments make for interesting times in energy markets in Australia, and APGA and our members look forward to working with Ms Zibelman in her new role.”