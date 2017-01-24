AEMO appoints new CEO

AEMO Chair Dr Anthony Marxsen said after an extensive search, the AEMO Board was pleased to appoint such a recognised international expert in energy policy, markets and Smart Grid innovation.

“Audrey’s vast experience in creating and managing new wholesale electricity markets, and transforming existing energy markets and large power systems will further strengthen the work that AEMO has undertaken to support Australia’s energy industry transformation,” said Dr Marxsen.

“Audrey has the vision to lead, guide and support our organisation and the broader Australian energy industry as we transition our energy markets and reform power systems planning and management.”

Ms Zibelman has extensive international experience in the public, private and not-for profit energy sectors, most recently having held the position of Chair of the New York State Public Service Commission (NYPSC), where she was responsible for overseeing the regulation and safety of New York’s electricity, gas, telephone, cable, water and steam utilities.

During Ms Zibelman’s leadership at the NYPSC, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo enacted the ‘Reforming the Energy Vision’ (REV) plan. The REV plan has been internationally recognised for successfully developing and implementing 21st century regulatory reform with a focus on lowering the cost of energy for consumers while building a more resilient and reliable power system.

Prior to joining NYPSC, Ms Zibelman was the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of GO15 member organisation, PJM, a system operator organisation responsible for operating the power grid and wholesale power market which serves 14 states across the eastern United States.

Dr Marxsen said that Ms Zibelman, together with the Executive Leadership Team, will continue to build on the strong legacy left by AEMO’s foundation Managing Director and CEO Matt Zema to deliver on AEMO’s vision of energy security for Australia.