GLNG boosts Santos’s results

Santos boasted record annual LNG sales volumes of 2.8 MMt, up 89 per cent due to the ramp up of GLNG and strong performance at PNG LNG and Darwin LNG.

LNG sales revenue was US$887 million for the year.

GLNG itself produced 4.6 MMt of LNG in 2016, and shipped 75 cargoes.

Record annual sales volumes of 84.1 MMboe was up 31 per cent from the previous year and above the upper end of guidance.

A record annual production of 61.6 MMboe jumped 7 per cent from the previous year and was also towards the upper end of guidance.

Santos Managing Director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said the company had plenty to be proud of in 2016, especially considering business restructure undertaken.

“We enter 2017 with a clear strategy and a solid platform off which we can build and grow,” said Mr Gallagher.

“Our business turnaround will continue as we reshape and focus our organisation to support five core, long-life natural gas assets: Cooper Basin, GLNG, PNG, Northern Australia and WA gas.

“This singular focus will allow Santos to become a leaner, lower cost and high performing business with significant upside opportunities across our portfolio.”

Santos expects 2017 sales volumes to be in the range of 73-80 MMboe and production to be in the range of 55-60 MMboe.