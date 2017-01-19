VNI Expansion project update

Works have commenced on loop 8 from Bethungra to Wallendbeen, and with temporary fencing complete, clear and grade and pipe stringing is underway.

Three minor horizontal directional drills (HDD) have been completed and welding and coating are scheduled to commence in January.

Preparatory works have commenced on loop 7B and 6A with fencing progressing and mobilisation of Maxi HDD rig for the major HDD’s to be executed on loop 7B.