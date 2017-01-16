Ichthys subsea installation complete

The final laying of 49 km of umbilicals and flying leads marked the last placement of an intricate subsea network, spread across a 400 square kilometre area of the Ichthys Field, in the Browse Basin, about 220 kilometres offshore Western Australia.

Ichthys Project Managing Director Louis Bon described the safe execution of a number of installation campaigns to complete the subsea infrastructure milestone on schedule as an outstanding achievement.

“Since October 2014, hundreds of people have worked offshore without any significant safety incidents to install the Ichthys LNG Project’s 133,000 tonne subsea network,” said Mr Bon.

“Carrying out this work more than 200 km out to sea in water depths of around 250 m involves substantial planning and logistical challenges to manage crew changes and equipment transportation.

“Safely completing these complex tasks is a tribute to the world-class processes we have in place and the commitment of our personnel to ensure the protection of our people and the environment.”

Included in the extensive subsea gathering system is a 110 metre high riser support structure, five manifolds, 139 km of flowlines, 49 km of umbilicals and flying leads, 2640 t of production and MEG spools, five subsea distribution units and a subsea distribution hub.

Finalising the subsea installation, a key milestone, signified the Project was now ready for the arrival of the central processing facility and floating production, storage and offloading facilities, currently under commissioning in South Korea.

The Ichthys LNG Project comprises an onshore LNG processing plant, offshore processing facilities, condensate storage, a 500 MW combined-cycle power plant and an 889 km, 1,050 mm diameter offshore pipeline.

Joint venture interests in the project are INPEX (63.445 per cent), TOTAL (30 per cent), CPC (2.625 per cent), Tokyo Gas (1.575 per cent), Osaka Gas (1.2 per cent), Chubu Electric (0.735 per cent) and Toho Gas (0.420 per cent).