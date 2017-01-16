Fugro lands major Ichthys contract

The five-year contract encompasses field operations support, inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services, with options to extend.

“We are pleased to have secured this long term contract, supporting vessel utilisation in the current challenging oil and gas market,” said Fugro Divisional Director Marine Mark Heine.

“This IRM contract fits well within our asset integrity business line, which centres around inspection and monitoring services, supporting optimal utilisation and longevity of our clients’ infrastructure.”

Fugro will provide all services through its office in Perth.

The work will be performed under Fugro’s QHSE system, which is in accordance with industry leading QHSE and operational standards.

In further contract news, Solstad Offshore has been awarded a subcontract with McDermott International for the provision of Light Construction Vessel Services associated with the Ichthys Gas Field Development Project.

Construction service vessel (CSV) Normand Reach will assist McDermott’s main construction vessel in FPSO hook-up, subsea activities, pre-commissioning and survey scopes in 2017.