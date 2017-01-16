DUET Boards recommend CKI proposal
The Boards of DUET Group has recommended that its shareholders approve an acquisition bid from Chinese-based CKI Consortium.
DUET entered into a scheme implementation agreement with CKI, under which it is proposed that one of the Consortium’s members will acquire 100 per cent of DUET’s stapled securities.
DUET secrityholders will receive total cash proceeds of $3.03 per stapled security, comprising the following components:
- The proposed acquisition consideration payable by the Consortium of up to $3.00 per stapled security; plus,
- A special distribution from DUET of at least $0.03 per stapled security.
“DUET’s boards, consider that the total cash proceeds of $3.03… fully recognise the value and growth platform that our management team has created and the operating and financing synergies available to the Consortium,” said Doug Halley on behalf of DUET’s boards.
Implementation of the schemes will be subject to conditions precedent including:
- DUET securityholder approval;
- Regulatory approval;
- Independent expert approval;
- Court approval.
Subject to the conditions being met, the schemes are expected to be implemented by mid-May 2017.
DUET owns and operates the 1,596 km Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline (DBNGP) that connects the Carnarvon Basin in Western Australia’s North West Shelf with industrial, commercial and residential customers in Perth and the surrounding region, as well as assets in Victoria.
Would you like to share your thoughts?
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *