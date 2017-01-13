Pipeline construction completed in Bundaberg

Construction of the $19.8 million, 28 km Bundaberg Port Gas Pipeline has been completed by Australian Gas Networks (AGN).

Pressure testing of the pipeline is also complete and pipeline marker posts have also been installed.

Some work remains to be completed before the pipeline can be commissioned, including the installation of Main Line Valves and offtakes along the pipeline.

A gas meter measurement station to connect the $70 million Knauf Plasterboard Facility to the pipeline also needs to be installed.

The project has already proven to be a major economic boost for the broader Bundaberg region, with local workers making up about 60 per cent of the total workforce throughout the project.

And importantly, the pipeline is expected to create further economic benefits in the future as more customers connect to it over the coming years.

“We have deliberately built the pipeline to ensure it is able to meet increased demand from potential new business and industry in the future – and therefore assist in creating much needed further new jobs in the region,” said Australian Gas Networks Chief Operating Officer Andrew Staniford.

“For a project like this to maintain a 60 per cent local workforce has been great for the entire community as it has provided much needed employment and career opportunities in the area.”

The much-anticipated project became a reality late last year when the Queensland Government entered into a development agreement with AGN for the delivery and operation of the pipeline.

One of its key functions will be supporting the development of the new $70 million Knauf Plasterboard facility.

The project is on track for completion and commencement of gas supply by February.