Waitsia Stage 1A wells exceed expectations

AWE has reported that well performance from Stage 1A of the Waitisa gas project has exceeded pre-production expectations over the first three months of operations.

Stage 1A of the Waitsia gas project commenced production in August 2016 from the Senecio-3 discovery well and the Waitsia-1 appraisal well, connected to the Xyris Production Facility and then into the Parmelia Pipeline.

The Senecio-3 well, currently producing from the Kingia Formation, is performing better than pre-production expectations, while the Waitsia-1 well exceeded the upper end of pre-production estimates.

“We are excited about the production potential of the Waitsia-1 Kingia Formation, which we plan to flow in 2017, and we are also considering flow testing the Waitsia-2 appraisal well which was drilled in 2015 and subsequently suspended,” said AWE CEO and Managing Director David Biggs.

The Waitsia gas project is owned and operated by AWE and located in production licence L1/L2 in the onshore Perth Basin, Western Australia.

Joint venture partners in the project are AWE (50 per cent and operator) and Origin Energy (50 per cent).