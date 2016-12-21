APA Group and AGL sign transport agreement

The new three-year agreement replaces a contract with AGL on the Moomba to Sydney Pipeline that expires on 31 December 2016.

Commencing on 1 January 2017, the $40 million per annum contract includes significant bi-directional capacity on APA’s East Coast Grid, which offers AGL continued haulage capabilities to service its needs.

“This new contract with our long-term customer, AGL, demonstrates the true value of APA’s East Coast Grid,” said APA Managing Director Mick McCormack.

“By replacing a point-to-point, Moomba ‘to’ Sydney delivery contract with bi-directional and multi-asset transportation contract, AGL is able to dynamically manage its gas portfolio and respond to market signals quickly.

“The Moomba Sydney Pipeline was our foundation pipeline when we listed in 2000 and it now plays an even more significant role linking the northern and southern markets as part of the gas grid we have built.”

The revenues to be received from the new contract in FY2017 are fully incorporated in APA’s current EBITDA guidance.