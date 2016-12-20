Web headline banner July – feb

WaterNSW to build Broken Hill pipeline

December 20, 2016 1

The New South Wales (NSW) Government has appointed WaterNSW to build, own and operate the 270 km Murray to Broken Hill water pipeline.

The construction of the new pipeline was announced in June, and is part of a $500 million investment strategy representing the largest investment into regional water security on record in New South Wales.

WaterNSW will convene a Project Consultative Committee for the duration of the project and also report on progress of the project to Infrastructure NSW under the reporting framework for major infrastructure.

WaterNSW will soon be engaging the market to procure the appropriate expertise to build the pipeline.

Construction on the pipeline is due to start in April 2017.

The pipeline will stretch from the Murray River to Broken Hill and will secure the areas long-term water supply.

  1. Clay Johnston

    January 6, 2017
    This is a joke and an unnecessary waste of money. Manage the Menindee Lakes and the Darling River properly. This pipeline is a reminder of the stupidity of MDBA and The Australian Government. Why put a pipeline in where as we have a natural Lakes Scheme and water is transferred 100km by pipeline. Why is it necessary to point this out that the madness of the river runs down towards where it is being pumped from, then pump it back up hill, mind you, at the users cost? Stupid and unnecessary.

