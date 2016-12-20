WaterNSW to build Broken Hill pipeline

The construction of the new pipeline was announced in June, and is part of a $500 million investment strategy representing the largest investment into regional water security on record in New South Wales.

WaterNSW will convene a Project Consultative Committee for the duration of the project and also report on progress of the project to Infrastructure NSW under the reporting framework for major infrastructure.

WaterNSW will soon be engaging the market to procure the appropriate expertise to build the pipeline.

Construction on the pipeline is due to start in April 2017.

The pipeline will stretch from the Murray River to Broken Hill and will secure the areas long-term water supply.