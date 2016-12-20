Technology-neutral climate and energy policy needed: APGA

APGA Chief executive Cheryl Cartwright said Queensland had taken a sensible path in trying to develop its long-term strategy by asking for submissions on a discussion paper that included 29 reform ideas aimed at addressing community concerns and industry challenges relating to social licence and gas supply.

“We welcome the Queensland government’s initiative to develop a broad action plan that covers both supply and demand in relation to gas,” said Ms Cartwright.

“The process they have undertaken of consulting broadly with the community and stakeholders should ensure the process of developing the action plan is well informed.

“If the Queensland Government is serious about having increasing community acceptance of natural gas then it needs to play its part in explaining the positive contribution gas will make to our future energy and economic security.”

In its submission, APGA recommended that Queensland develop and implement a technology neutral climate and energy policy.

“An excellent starting point is an emissions intensity scheme for the electricity sector,” said Ms Cartwright.

“Currently, government energy policy does not provide a level playing field for all parts of the energy sector.

“A technology-neutral emissions-reduction policy would apply evenly across all energy sectors.

“This would encourage renewable energy production without disadvantaging natural gas.

“Natural gas has a long-term role to work in partnership with renewables to reduce carbon emissions in Australia’s energy generation.

“Electricity generated by natural gas has half the carbon emissions of coal-fired power generation and gas has even lower emissions when used directly in the home.”