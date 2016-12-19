DUET to build WA’s largest gas storage facility

The facility will utilise DDG’s depleted Tubridgi onshore gas reservoir, located approximately 30 km from Onslow in the north west of Western Australia (WA).

Strategically located near the Chevron-operated Wheatstone and BHP-operated Macedon domestic gas production facilities, the facility will be connected to Compressor Station 2 on the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline (DBNGP) via existing gas transmission laterals.

With a storage capacity of around 42 PJ, the facility is expected to be operational by June 2017.

Estimated total construction costs are approximately $69 million, which will be funded by $38 million of DUET’s corporate working capital and the balance from DDG’s bank debt facility.

“The Tubridgi gas storage facility will benefit producers and customers alike who may require storage capacity to bank unused gas, smooth production profiles or to store gas to cover planned production outages,” said DDG CEO Stuart Johnston.

“DDG has an outstanding reputation as a safe and reliable developer, owner and operator of critical gas infrastructure, and we look forward to ensuring these standards are continued on this project.”

CITIC Pacific Mining Management Limited, a CITIC Limited subsidiary, will be the foundation customer under a 10-year gas storage agreement with options for a further five years.

Additional contracts with other customers are being negotiated by DDG.