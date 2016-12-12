Synertec lands NGP contract

PLC automated control system

Flow computers and gas metering systems

Remote Telemetry Systems (RTUs)

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS) compliant with functional safety standards

Electrical design

Electrical panel fabrication

Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT)

Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) and commissioning

Jemena’s $800 million, 622 km, 304.8 mm diameter NGP will run from Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory to Mt Isa in Queensland.

The pipeline will have a capacity of 120 TJ/d, and first supply of gas is expected to come from existing offshore and land-based gas fields in the NT.

Construction on the pipeline is scheduled to commence in 2017, with commissioning expected in 2018. McConnell Dowell has been selected as the construction contractor for the pipeline.

Jemena has flagged a future extension of the NGP leading from Mt Isa to the Wallumbilla Gas Hub, a distance of approximately 1,300 km.