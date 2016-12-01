APGA Chief Executive to step down

APGA President Shaun Reardon has paid tribute to Ms Cartwright, saying she will be sorely missed.

“Cheryl advised the Board yesterday of her intention to move on to the next challenge in her life, and will continue to serve in the role until the end of February,” said Mr Reardon.

“Our Association has been extremely privileged to have Cheryl serve as our Chief Executive for the past 12 years.

“During that time, we have been through some major changes and challenges, and delivered many significant achievements that will continue to underpin the strength of APGA for some time to come.

“I am very proud of what Cheryl has achieved including the establishment of the Young Pipeliners Forum which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year and now stretches across the country and into New Zealand and should provide a firm foundation for the future of APGA.

“Cheryl has led us through some very tough policy negotiations over the past decade and undoubtedly made a difference to the outcomes through her skill in bringing parties together.

“Other major achievements included the reinvigoration of our committee structures and the introduction of the pipeline engineering competency system. And there are many more over her 12 years.

“Our Board is highly appreciative of the efforts that Cheryl has made during this time to build the Association and support our members.

“The Secretariat, too, will miss Cheryl’s leadership and sense of camaraderie around the office.

“And so this will lead to a new era for APGA. The Board has resolved to lead a process to recruit the right CEO for the next phase of our Association.

“Our new CEO will need to be able to address the challenges of delivering member value, achieving the right policy outcomes for gas and pipelines, and of raising the profile of our sector.

“Cheryl has developed a deep relationship with our members and is looking forward to catching up with as many of you as she can before she finishes.

“The Board and I wish Cheryl all the very best with the next phase of her career.

“Of course, we will arrange for a fitting farewell and, in the meantime, many members will have an opportunity to wish her well during the Christmas phase of events and early in the New Year.”