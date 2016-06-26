PPH Headline banner Jan- June 2017

NSW green lights Broken Hill water pipeline

June 26, 2016 8

New South Wales (NSW) will construct a new 270 km pipeline from the Murray River to secure Broken Hill and the surrounding communities’ long-term water supply.

Construction of the pipeline is part of the $500 million investment strategy to secure Broken Hill’s water supplies – representing the largest investment in regional water security in the state on record.

“This is the single biggest investment to secure a town’s water supply in the history of NSW,” said NSW Premier Mike Baird.

“Water security has been a constant challenge for Broken Hill since it was founded in 1883.

“This unprecedented investment will provide a reliable water source for the historic township and surrounding communities for the first time in history.”

Some of the key facts that have been released about the pipeline include:

  • The 270 km pipeline will bring water from the Murray River (near Wentworth) to Broken Hill;
  • Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2018; and,
  • During construction up to 240 jobs will be created, with the majority located either in Broken Hill or Wentworth.

The project enables NSW meet its targets under the Murray Darling Basin Plan – reducing the need to take further productive water to meet recovery targets and help the northern and southern irrigation industries.

The pipeline project is part of the NSW Government’s Regional Water Strategies and a new strategic approach to future proof NSW’s water supplies as well as supporting regional development.

 

8 Comments

  1. John Pauling

    June 29, 2016
    Reply

    Hello. I was wondering who has got the contract for hiring

  2. Shaun Hamlet

    July 1, 2016
    Reply

    Please advise whom has the contract for supplying the pipes?

  3. Paul Simpson

    July 5, 2016
    Reply

    Would love a job there can I send my resume please

  4. Tim Fitzgerald

    July 27, 2016
    Reply

    As above can you advise who has contract to hire labour..

  5. The Australian Pipeliner

    July 27, 2016
    Reply

    Thanks for the interest everyone. As the pipeline is yet to receive final approval status from the NSW Government, the construction contract is yet to be awarded. We'll be sure to keep you updated as the news comes in.

    Thanks,

    The Australian Pipeliner

  6. Richard O'Shannesy

    August 3, 2016
    Reply

    Inerested in possible employment on a project like this I'm a Plant operator /Rigger /Truck Driver

  7. Allan linnett transport

    August 27, 2016
    Reply

    Wondering who has the contract for carting the pipes?

  8. Gus Doherty Shiralee haulage

    February 5, 2017
    Reply

    Who has the contract for carting the pipes etc please

