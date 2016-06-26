NSW green lights Broken Hill water pipeline

New South Wales (NSW) will construct a new 270 km pipeline from the Murray River to secure Broken Hill and the surrounding communities’ long-term water supply.

Construction of the pipeline is part of the $500 million investment strategy to secure Broken Hill’s water supplies – representing the largest investment in regional water security in the state on record.

“This is the single biggest investment to secure a town’s water supply in the history of NSW,” said NSW Premier Mike Baird.

“Water security has been a constant challenge for Broken Hill since it was founded in 1883.

“This unprecedented investment will provide a reliable water source for the historic township and surrounding communities for the first time in history.”

Some of the key facts that have been released about the pipeline include:

The 270 km pipeline will bring water from the Murray River (near Wentworth) to Broken Hill;

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2018; and,

During construction up to 240 jobs will be created, with the majority located either in Broken Hill or Wentworth.

The project enables NSW meet its targets under the Murray Darling Basin Plan – reducing the need to take further productive water to meet recovery targets and help the northern and southern irrigation industries.

The pipeline project is part of the NSW Government’s Regional Water Strategies and a new strategic approach to future proof NSW’s water supplies as well as supporting regional development.