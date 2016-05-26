New pipeline on the cards in WA
A new 220 km pipeline proposal linking APA Group’s Eastern Goldfield Pipeline to the Gruyere Gold Project is under review by Western Australia’s Environmental Protection Authority.
Gold Road Resources is proposing to connect its Gruyere Gold Project to the Eastern Goldfield Pipeline (EGP), south of Laverton, to power its mining operations via the proposed 220 km high pressure Gruyere Gas Pipeline Project (GGPP).
This project would involve the construction of the GGPP and associated infrastructure including a permanent access track that runs the full 220 km length of the pipeline, the delivery/meter station, a gas off take and treatment station, a main line valve (from the EGP), upstream compressor station and temporary construction camp for construction personnel.
A large part of the vegetation would be rehabilitated due to the pipeline being buried underground.
The proposal is currently in the early stages of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), with comment being sought on whether or not to assess the proposal.
