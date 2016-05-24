Jemena thinking ahead with NGP
Jemena has revealed its vision of linking Mt Isa with Wallumbilla via a pipeline once the Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP) has been completed.
Jemena has revealed its vision of linking Mt Isa with Wallumbilla via a pipeline once the Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP) has been completed.
Jemena was selected as owner/operator for the NGP in December 2015, and in its March 2016 Northern Gas Pipeline Project Update revealed the dream of connecting the Queensland gas hubs.
According to Jemena, the benefits of linking Mt Isa to Wallumbilla via pipeline would include:
- Improved reliability of the gas transmission network;
- Reduced reliance on Moomba;
- Increased competition; and,
- Supporting growth of the Northern Territory gas sector
Jemena has outlined its approach to constructing the NGP, with one of the key factors being the maximisation of Northern Territory (NT) and Queensland participation, particularly from Indigenous communities, from the Barkly and Mt Isa regions.
The 622 km NGP will run from Tennant Creek in the NT to Mt Isa in Queensland, connecting gas fields in the Northern Territory to the east coast pipeline grid.
First supply of gas is expected to come from existing offshore and land-based gas fields in the NT.
Construction on the pipeline is scheduled to commence in 2017, with commissioning expected in 2018.
McConnell Dowell has been selected as the construction contractor for the pipeline.
Would you like to share your thoughts?
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *