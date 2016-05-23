Leaderboard Sep15 – Sep16

McConnell Dowell seeking NGP suppliers

May 23, 2016 16

Pipeline construction contractor McConnell Dowell has released a list of supplier opportunities on the Jemena-operated Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP).

The project supplier opportunities for the NGP include:

  • Camp accommodation/catering
  • Non-destructive testing
  • Surveying
  • Hydrotesting compressor station
  • Pipe haulage from laydown area to Right of Way (RoW)
  • Drill and blast
  • Field joint coating
  • Piping fabrication
  • Structural steel fabrication
  • Electrical and instrumentation
  • Concrete supply
  • Plant and equipment hire
  • Haulage/transport services
  • Local accommodation and catering
  • Waste management
  • Water bore drilling
  • Security fencing supply and installation
  • Bulk earthworks
  • Civil works
  • Thrust bore/horizontal directional drilling
  • Roads – new access tracks, upgrade of existing and road maintenance.

For more information on becoming a supplier or sub-contractor to McConnell Dowell visitwww.northerngaspipelineconstruction.icn.org.au or email supplier.database@mcdgroup.com.

Furthermore, McConnell Dowell is also advertising labour employment opportunities on the NGP:

  • Trades Assistants
  • Labourers
  • Field joint coaters
  • Mechanical fitters
  • Pipe fitters
  • Various plant/crane operators
  • HR drivers
  • Pipe class welders

To find out more visit https://apply.mcdgroupcareers.com/pipelinejobs

16 Comments

  1. Ronnie koopmans

    May 24, 2016
    Reply

    Sideboom /mobil crane 26 jears on THE pipe line in Holland.

  2. Josh Neill

    May 24, 2016
    Reply

    Painter blaster with pipeline experience.

  3. Andrew Holland

    May 25, 2016
    Reply

    Coded welder
    HR truck driver
    Experience in gas pipelines

  4. The Australian Pipeliner

    May 25, 2016
    Reply

    Make sure you click on the links to apply!

  5. Norman Delfin

    May 25, 2016
    Reply

    Norman Delfin. Special Class Welder experience in LNG gas plant,refinery and power plant.

  6. enrique neupert

    May 27, 2016
    Reply

    Op bending machine

  7. Kevin Chard

    May 28, 2016
    Reply

    Clear and grade supervisor OriginMCJV Miles to Gladstone, 20yrs Excavator experience.

  8. Darryl Gilby

    May 29, 2016
    Reply

    Experience as Dozer operator also Grader,Water truck semi or rigid,Hiab,heavy hauling ie float work,20 years in the oil and gas fields,cooper basin and others

  9. Wayne Daley

    June 3, 2016
    Reply

    Dozer ,grader exp in clear an reinstate of rows and other 30years exp in haulage of equipment , float ,water trucks side tipper work eskavator work , body trucks ,loader work experience in South Australia and Queensland oil and gas fields , working for numourmos pipe line company's .

  10. william boyle

    June 9, 2016
    Reply

    coded welder with 30 years experience in welding pipelines in the oil and gas fields in Australia

  11. Jamie Rowlands

    June 13, 2016
    Reply

    Mechanical/Diesel fitter
    HR license

  12. Stephen Brown

    June 28, 2016
    Reply

    FOC Supervisor, QA/QC fibre optic cable installation, all Telecom civil works, contractor supervision and management. MLV terminations, joint splicing/testing. MCJV / QCLNG project.

  13. denyl jarden

    July 8, 2016
    Reply

    would like to supply the pipe for this one

  14. Peter Barr

    August 13, 2016
    Reply

    I'm a mobile plant operator multi skilled with HR license. Experience in clear& grade , trenching & reinstatement. Very interested in working on this project.

  15. Eric "Ecka" Annett

    September 12, 2016
    Reply

    HR Driver, Water Truck, HIAB, Fuel Truck, Moxy. 2 yrs GLNG Pipeline experience. Would love to be on this one!

  16. Liu Quansheng(Leo)

    February 13, 2017
    Reply

    I'm special class welder and looking for job right now

