McConnell Dowell seeking NGP suppliers
Pipeline construction contractor McConnell Dowell has released a list of supplier opportunities on the Jemena-operated Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP).
Pipeline construction contractor McConnell Dowell has released a list of supplier opportunities on the Jemena-operated Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP).
The project supplier opportunities for the NGP include:
- Camp accommodation/catering
- Non-destructive testing
- Surveying
- Hydrotesting compressor station
- Pipe haulage from laydown area to Right of Way (RoW)
- Drill and blast
- Field joint coating
- Piping fabrication
- Structural steel fabrication
- Electrical and instrumentation
- Concrete supply
- Plant and equipment hire
- Haulage/transport services
- Local accommodation and catering
- Waste management
- Water bore drilling
- Security fencing supply and installation
- Bulk earthworks
- Civil works
- Thrust bore/horizontal directional drilling
- Roads – new access tracks, upgrade of existing and road maintenance.
For more information on becoming a supplier or sub-contractor to McConnell Dowell visitwww.northerngaspipelineconstruction.icn.org.au or email supplier.database@mcdgroup.com.
Furthermore, McConnell Dowell is also advertising labour employment opportunities on the NGP:
- Trades Assistants
- Labourers
- Field joint coaters
- Mechanical fitters
- Pipe fitters
- Various plant/crane operators
- HR drivers
- Pipe class welders
Would you like to share your thoughts?
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *