Southern Corrosion PCS-2000

One of the key pieces of equipment within Southern Corrosion Control Services’ collection of survey equipment is the PCS – 2000, a fast, accurate and easy to use piece of machinery for pipeline coating surveys.

The PCS-2000 is designed for use by operators, inspectors or technicians. No previous experience is necessary to operate this simple to use piece of equipment, which comes with a training video and a manual to provide comprehensive instructions for use. Most people can gain proficiency in under four hours, although SCCS offers training courses upon request.

Sophisticated electronics detect signal voltage gradients to provide rapid visual interpretations at defect locations, and the easy to read meter dial layout, which provides accuracy to Class 1 ASC42, allows for speedy location and assessment.

The ability to test over bitumen is a unique feature of the PCS-2000. Specially designed probe tips, the probe contact enhancing system, high input resistance sensitivity and advanced noise rejection design combine to provide a highly capable piece of surveying equipment.

A single operator can survey on average 8 to 10 km of pipeline per day, although this varies with pipeline access and coating quality.

Ease of operation, rapid surveying, high accuracy, unique features and ergonomic design make the PCS-2000 a valuable tool for owner-operators and service companies.

The on-off switch incorporates a battery test, while the 1.2 Ah rechargeable battery enables up to 50 hours of operation before requiring a recharge.

Other features of the PCS-2000 include black powder coated aluminium case, soft foam comfortable hand grip, sturdy cables with positive lock connectors, light-weight fibreglass construction, an auto-zero button which automatically returns the meter needle to zero position for ease of taking readings, easy-to-maintain non-polarising copper/copper sulphate reference electrodes and a built-in probe contact enhancing system for asphalt, concrete and dry soils.

A comprehensive set of DC Voltage Gradient (DCVG) equipment is also supplied as standard with the PCS-2000, containing all the equipment and instructions necessary to undertake a survey.

This DCVG equipment is the original development customised for the testing of pipelines across all types of terrain. Since its development 20 years ago, several improvements have been made to optimise accuracy and reliability, while still retaining simplicity and ease of operation.

This equipment has already been used to survey more than 50,000 km of pipelines worldwide across mountains, deserts, water courses, and over roads.

Southern Corrosion Control Services are based in Melbourne and the PCS-2000 can be ordered from SCCS or from a selection of distributors around the world.

The standard PCS-2000 set of equipment comprises: