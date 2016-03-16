Pipeline Plant Hire: providing innovative excavators

Pipeline Plant Hire’s range of excavators is another example of the growing company’s commitment to providing high-quality machinery to construction projects throughout Australia.

Since commencing operations in 1991, Pipeline Plant Hire has built up an excellent reputation in providing whole solutions for construction machinery needs, including heavy plant machinery hire, plant and equipment hire, a range of specialised attachments, and vacuum lifts.

The ZX85USB-3

This innovative patented 8.5 t excavator with vacuum lift is designed to feed poly pipe into fast fusion welding designs. Simply changing over the vacuum shoe enables the machine to lift various sizes of pipe.

The efficiency of this machine allows it to both reduce employee fatigue and increase productivity. It also ensures site safety by reducing potential injury; there are no lifting slings required and no labourer needed on the ground for slinging.

Finally, the use of the ZX85USB-3 reduces the cost of the overall project by saving on labour and accommodation costs.

Ease-of-use with poly stringers

The poly stringer is designed to load and unload full-length poly pipe, and is able to maintain a near-level pipe with minimum sag when stringing poly pipe. Using the vacuum lift for stringing also eliminates potential damage to the pipe.

The ZX470LCH-3 standard build

Pipeline Plant Hire prides itself on having the latest safety features on all its excavators as a standard – and the ZX470LCH-3 is certainly no exception. This excavator’s features include crane valves, rollover protective structure cabin, falling object protective structure, and full-screen window guard. It also features handrails, E-stops, a battery isolator, automatic hammer greaser, and two-way hammer flow piping.

All attachments are interchangeable between machines.

For more information, visit www.pipelineplanthire.com.au