OSD Pipelines redefines service offering

Engineering, operations and training services provider OSD Pipelines has recently redefined its onshore pipeline and facility services that it offers to the pipeline industry.

OSD Pipelines has continued to expand operations both geographically and vertically within the pipeline sector, working out of three Australian offices and two international offices.

In order to demonstrate its capabilities and continue its rapid growth strategy, the company has redefined its services into four distinct divisions: Project Execution Services, Project Development Services, Asset Services, and Training.

OSD Managing Director Brian O’Sullivan highlighted the need for a revised service offering. “Many companies in our major market sectors were unaware of the complete range of services we offered.

“While the majority of our clients knew we offered project engineering services, many did not appreciate that we also offered asset and training services to the pipeline industry.”

This clarification of services means that OSD’s customers have the opportunity to further understand its capabilities and range of pipeline engineering services.

“Our clients can draw on our services from early concept studies through to engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services, commissioning and operations support,” said Mr O’Sullivan. “We can then provide pipeline industry training for clients so that their personnel have a greater capacity to detect potential pipeline issues before they occur.”

The business still remains true to providing focused pipeline industry services. “At the end of the day we are committed to increasing our service capability within the pipeline industry,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Servicing CSG/LNG markets

OSD has recognised an increasing demand for pipeline engineering services in Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia associated with coal seam gas (CSG), power and LNG developments, and has focused its sectors in these areas to meet market requirements.

The company now has a solid history of developing successful CSG pipeline and facility projects, and currently operates CSG pipeline assets in Queensland. OSD has worked on numerous CSG projects in the Surat and Bowen basins, and undertaken a range of services from due diligence and detailed design services through to EPCM, commissioning, and operations services.

The slurry market

OSD has also established a Slurry Pipelines Group to cater for an increasing demand.

“We saw an opportunity to introduce the Slurry Pipelines Group into our business plan due to a gap in the market,” said Mr O’Sullivan. “It was a major factor in our decision to open an office in Chile as well as developing a Rheology laboratory in Perth, and we are already starting to reap the benefits of our push into this market.”

The Slurry Pipelines Group has already landed several international slurry jobs, adding to OSD’s past slurry pipeline project experience.

The growth strategy continues

OSD has continued its growth strategy through developing its service capability to its clients. Because of this dedicated growth strategy, OSD has achieved a BRW Fast 100 award four years in a row, and the company believes that there is good chance it will achieve this award again in 2009.

When asked what the company’s key to success was, Mr O’Sullivan’s answer was simple. “Our staff and our dedication to industry service are what make this company what it is. We have a philosophy called “˜the OSD Way’, which ensures that the values of our clients and staff are recognised and respected.

“In addition to this, we have a proven capability to execute major pipeline projects, a reputation for technical excellence, a detailed understanding of regulatory and operational requirements, and we have built strong relationships with a number of clients in our core market sectors.”

Besides redefining its service offering, OSD is looking at various mergers and acquisitions in order to continue its strong growth rate. OSD Chief Financial Officer Linton Burns says that, despite a global economic downturn, OSD’s nil debt balance sheet has put the company in a good position to undertake strategic mergers and acquisitions.

“We believe that there is an opportunity to join forces with other small to medium-sized engineering services firms in order to broaden our client base, and also to bid on larger pipeline industry projects,” Ms Burns says.

For further information contact Marketing Co-ordinator {encode=”paul.buckwell@osdpipelines.com” title=”Paul Buckwell”} or Business Development Manager {encode=”steve.budden@osdpipelines.com” title=”Steve Budden”}.