Endowed with experience

McConnell Dowell is a creative construction company, focused on building better communities through safe, smart and efficient infrastructure.

McConnell Dowell’s teams collaborate with its clients, partners and stakeholders to deliver engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for complex projects.

Providing services to clients in the oil and gas, petrochemical, water, resources, power, transport, building and social infrastructure sectors, McConnell Dowell’s specialist construction skills include pipelines and horizontal directional drilling, mechanical, marine, civil, tunnelling, rail and building works.

The company’s pipeline project highlights include the successful completion of Australia’s largest gas pipeline infrastructure, including three large-scale 1,066.8 mm (42 inch) diameter major pipeline EPC contracts in Queensland and the safe and efficient delivery of flowline projects in central Australia.

Looking internationally, in Thailand McConnell Dowell has been successful in delivering the Fourth Transmission Pipeline Stage 2.

The major gas facilities and civil works associated with these pipelines, as well as the construction of the Roma Hub major gas processing facility in Queensland, demonstrate the broad capability of the organisation to undertake complex major capital construction works.

Bringing focus and expertise to safety, environmental and stakeholder management, McConnell Dowell operates across diverse geographical regions.

Its projects are often constructed in challenging environments, extreme weather conditions and through extreme terrain, including cross-country pipelines throughout Australasia, the Middle East, South East Asia and the Pacific, through swampy mud flats, desert sands, acid sulphate soils, sandstone and hard rock formations while crossing challenging waterways or transport hubs.

This ensures client requirements are met and long-term interests are served with sustainable solutions.

McConnell Dowell operates an extensive network of permanent offices across Australia, Asia, the Middle East, New Zealand and the Pacific.

In addition, the company operates fabrication and plant yard facilities in Thailand, Dubai, and Batam, Indonesia as well as collaborating with its Aveng group sister companies in Africa.

McConnell Dowell will have a booth at the 2015 APGA Convention and Exhibition. Be sure to drop by to discuss how the company can assist you to develop and deliver your next project.

For more information, contact your local McConnell Dowell office, email pipelines@mcdgroup.com or visit www.mcconnelldowell.com