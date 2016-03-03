Final NGP route released by Jemena

Operator of the Northern Gas Pipeline, Jemena, has released the finalised route of the 623 km gas transmission pipeline.

Running from Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory to Mt Isa in Queensland, the 14 inch diameter pipeline will connect the Territory’s gas networks to the east coast network by linking up with the Carpenteria Pipeline.

Expected to cost around $800 million to construct, Jemena contracted McConnell Dowell to build the pipeline, with gas due to flow east from 2018.