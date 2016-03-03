Web headline banner July – feb

Final NGP route released by Jemena

March 3, 2016 10

Operator of the Northern Gas Pipeline, Jemena, has released the finalised route of the 623 km gas transmission pipeline.

Running from Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory to Mt Isa in Queensland, the 14 inch diameter pipeline will connect the Territory’s gas networks to the east coast network by linking up with the Carpenteria Pipeline.

Expected to cost around $800 million to construct, Jemena contracted McConnell Dowell to build the pipeline, with gas due to flow east from 2018.

10 Comments

  1. Mark mc ardle

    March 4, 2016
    Is it all poly pipe have been poly welding for the pass 6 years

  2. David Langdown

    March 7, 2016
    WOW! some of the most remote country in the world. Big money to be earned here if you can stick it Mikey. The Barkly Hwy., is remote enough but you are going to be many klm away from it at times. Anyhow good luck !

  3. John Wilson

    March 9, 2016
    I hope it's designed for relatively high operating pressure: 7 MPa will limit capacity with 3 booster compressors to ~70mmcf/sd, whereas 15 MPa would allow ~160 mmcf/sd

  4. Troy Wenban

    March 9, 2016
    when you going to be looking for men on this job ?

  5. Chris troy

    April 11, 2016
    Would be great to work on this project

  6. Kirk Townsend

    June 29, 2016
    I am a Nace CIP 2 Coating Inspector from the US. How would I get go about getting on a pipeline project in Australia? O have 30 years in the pipeline Industry and 5 as a Coating Inspector. Would be honored to work on a project there. Any help would be appreciated.

  7. Peter Barr

    August 13, 2016
    Sounds like a great project let me know how or who to apply to for a start . I'm a multi skilled plant operator in clear and grade, trenching and reinstatement. Cheers.

  8. Rienard Ocon

    October 11, 2016
    Wow this is good and how can we apply for this job as a pipe welder. Thanks

  9. Jarrod Baldwin

    November 3, 2016
    I am a Lowering-In man, been a Supervisor and a Leading Hand but can turn my hand to anything. If you're interested please let me send a resume.

  10. neil nichols

    December 16, 2016
    neil nichols auto tech on MCJV QCLNG pipeline for 2 years attached to mainline welding crew i worked closely with CRC EVANS techs specialise in auto electronics 0427645642

